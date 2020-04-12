36 in Kerala, including 28 from Kasargod, recover from coronavirus

In a major relief for Kerala, 36 coronavirus infected persons tested negative on Sunday, of which 28 were Kasargod natives. Only two fresh cases were reported in the state on Sunday.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the number of coronavirus infected persons under treatment in the state could be brought down to 194 out of the 375 found infected. As many as 179 tested negative so far, while three persons, including a Mahe native, died. The recovery rate in Kerala reached 48 percent.

'Of the 166 Kasargod natives infected, 61 recovered so far - a recovery rate of 37 per cent,' the Kasargod district administration said.

However, the state would continue being on high alert against COVID-19 as about 816 persons with symptoms were still under observation in hospitals and test results of over 1,000 persons are yet to come.

Tight vigil was enforced in some areas of Kasargod where the number of cases was comparatively higher. Police also carried out door-to-door checking to ensure that people did not violate lockdown norms.