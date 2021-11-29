3.6 intensity earthquake hits Vellore

An earthquake occurred early on Monday off Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The earthquake was of the magnitude of 3.6, and it occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.
