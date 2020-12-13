36 more test Covid-19 positive at Kerala's Sabarimala temple premises

As many as 36 more persons at 'Sannidhanam' (temple premises) at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple were tested Covid positive in a mass test conducted on Saturday.

Apart from them, 12 other persons at Pamba and Nialakkala base camps of Sabarimala also tested positive for coronavirus infection.

So far over 200 persons, mainly temple employees, police personnel and other officials on duty, were tested Covid-19 positive.

Temple authorities said those being tested positive were being swiftly quarantined and hence there was no reason for panic.