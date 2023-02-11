37 women IPS probationers graduate from Telangana's top military school this year

The 74th batch of IPS probationers passing out on Saturday has 37 women officers, a record high in the history of the Hyderabad based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP-NPA) that trains the top cops of the country.

Not just that. Even the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for the best Outdoor Probationer this year was won by a woman trainee - Diksha of the Bihar cadre.

These 37 women form 23 percent of the total 166 Indian Police Service regular recruits of 2021 batch.

The proportion was 20.97 percent in the 2015 batch when there were 26 lady officer trainees out of total 124. There were 28 lady officers in the previous ie., 2020 batch, out of a total 137.

“37 women IPS trainees in one batch is the highest ever at the academy. It is a matter of pride for us and the country that more women are opting for the IPS of late, willing to stand in the forefront of maintaining the law and order and serving the society,” AS Rajan, director, SVPNPA, told DH.

Home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest at the Dikshant Parade of 166 Indian Police Service officer trainees and 29 foreign officer trainees (6 from Bhutan, 8 from Maldives 5 from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius Police).

Out of the 166 officers, 114 are engineering graduates followed by 22 in arts. 57 percent have some previous work experience.

All these 74 RR officers had joined SVP National Police Academy in March 2022 after completing their foundation course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. They have completed 46 weeks of Phase-I training here.

After the Passing Out Parade, these new IPS recruits will proceed to New Delhi to attend two weeks attachments with various Central Police Organisations / Central Armed Police Forces.

It will be followed by 29 weeks District Practical Training in their respective cadre States.

The trainees will return to SVPNPA in October for the 10 week Phase-II grooming. During their training, the probationers get attached with specialized agencies/units for exposure like Telangana's specialised anti-Maoist force Greyhounds, Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) of BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in LWE areas of Chhattisgarh & Jharkhand.

The batch was attached with the Army in Jammu & Kashmir, staying at front border posts for a week, and also the Gujarat elections.