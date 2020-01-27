392 Bengaluru passengers screened for coronavirus, all found safe

As many as 392 people, who travelled to Bengaluru and had a history of visiting Wuhan in China in last 14 days, have been screened from Sunday till Monday morning for potential coronavirus threat. However, none of the passengers have been found positive with the fatal virus.

Airport Health Organisation, GOI, in a statement stated, "No passengers to Bengaluru having history of visit to Wuhan, China in last 14 days reported positive with coronavirus. Total 392 passengers underwent thermal scanner screening from yesterday till 8am today at Bengaluru International airport," according to ANI.

Meanwhile, a girl from Chapra in Bihar, who recently returned from China, has been admitted to hospital after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus, ANI stated.