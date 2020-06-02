4 killed in Telangana Singareni Collieries mine blast

4 killed in blast in Singareni Collieries mine in Telangana

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 02 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 12:12 ist
Representative image.

At least four persons were killed in a blast in the Singareni Collieries open-cast mines near Ramagundam in North Telangana. 

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Telangana

What's Brewing

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

Can Trump send the military to quell protest violence?

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

COVID-19 antibiotics surge will cause more deaths: WHO

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Trump declares he's president of law, order amid unrest

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

Gilead authorised to market remdesivir in India

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

SRK's foundation comes to rescue of toddler in Bihar

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

Coronavirus: Bengaluru has a testing problem

 