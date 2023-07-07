4 more deaths reported as rain recedes in Kerala

Even as the intensity of the rains receded in Kerala on Friday, four more rain-related deaths were reported in the state during the day.

The Indian Meteorological Department sounded a yellow alert in four north Kerala districts for Saturday, and a green alert was sounded for the remaining districts. An orange alert was sounded in Kannur and Kasargod districts on Friday.

Two-year-old Adithi, daughter of Saneesh and Viswani of Punnyurkulam, drowned in a swollen stream near her house in Thrissur district.

The bodies of two youths who went missing in a swollen river at Vadakara in Kozhikode and Panur in Kannur were recovered on Friday. An elderly man drowned at Aymanam in Kottayam district. Around 15 rain-related deaths were reported in the state over the past one week.

Traffic along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway was affected following a landslip at Munnar gap road. Minor landslides were reported from Veeramalakunnu in Kasargod.

Over the past few days, hundreds of homes were still flooded in low-lying areas like Kuttanad in Alappuzha. Around 190 relief camps were opened in the state, and around 6,000 people are still in them.