4 succumb to coronavirus in Puducherry taking the death toll to 114

Four more people including a 80-year old man succumbed to Covid-19 as the death toll in Puducherry rose to 114, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday.

Also, 302 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, taking the overall tally in the union territory to 8,029, the Minister said at a virtual press conference.

He said while 3,288 out of the total 8,029 cases were active, as many as 4,627 patients had recovered and had been discharged so far.

The Puducherry region accounted for 299 new cases of the 302 new infections while the Yanam region had three.

He said so far 55,937 samples were tested and it was found that 46,456 of them were negative and results of the examination of the remaining specimens were awaited.

The rate of positivity was 27.76 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.42 per cent and 57.63 per cent respectively.

The Health Minister said 184 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours.

While three of the four deaths (including a woman) were reported at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital, one male patient died in the GH in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.

The age group of the deceased patients ranged between 45 and 80 years and three of them had comorbidities, Rao said.