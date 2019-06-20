4 TDP MPs may move to BJP while Naidu in Europe

Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which is slowly coming to terms with the defeat at the hands of the YSR Congress party, is in for a rude shock from trusted lieutenants while Naidu is on a trip to Europe with his family. Four of its six Rajya Sabha MPs, including former union minister YS Chowdary alias Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, and Garikapati Mohan Rao, are in touch with the BJP and have requested the Rajya Sabha chairman to treat them as a separate group.

And over 20 former TDP MLAs belonging to the Kapu community also met at a hotel in the coastal city of Kakinada. They include Bonda Uma, Meesala Geetha, Veda Vyas, Kalavenkatrao and Chengal Rayudu. While they denied any plans to shift their loyalty to the BJP, sources say that their shift will be completed before Naidu returns home.

Meanwhile, Naidu is said to have spoken with Sujana Chowdary from Europe on these developments. Sujana is understood to have explained his point of view. In a recent interview with a TV channel, Chowdary said that he is upset with the TDP for parting ways with the BJP by falling into the trap laid by the YSRCP. “If I leave the party, I will explain the reasons why I am leaving the party,” he said.

Sujana, a businessman like CM Ramesh, has been facing heat from CBI and ED searches over the past few months in a bank loan default case. However, the breakaway group might not take up responsibilities with the BJP.

The BJP leadership, meanwhile, is not happy with the state-level leadership, including NTR”s daughter Purandeswari, and is getting ready for an overhaul. Having failed to mould effective cadre to succeed in AP, it is luring the Kapu leadership. While a few MLAs are ready to cross over to the BJP which has no representation, Naidu seems worried about losing his opposition leader status in the State Assembly.

“If we open doors, there will be no TDP left. By 2024, there will be no TDP in the state,” said Vishnu Kumar Raju, former BJP floor leader in the AP Assembly. Another BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy predicted unexpected changes in the AP political scene before Naidu returns from his trip. “Many leaders are looking for options to wriggle out of the family-run political party,” he said Thursday.

It is said that the TDP leaders are upset with party General Secretary and Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. Many leaders have openly criticised Naidu for the recent election debacle. They opined that Lokesh should take responsibility for the poor show and resign from the post of General Secretary.