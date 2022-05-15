4 workers trapped in stone quarry in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli

Police in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district on Sunday said four workers were trapped 300 feet deep in a stone quarry located in the Muneerpallam area.
Police said that six workers were trapped initially, but two were rescued. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is scheduled to reach the spot soon.
The incident occurred when boulders from atop fell into the quarry and blocked the truck's movement, trapping the workers.
Asra Garg, Inspector General of Police, Southern range, told IANS said that heavy cranes are being deployed for rescue operations and a helicopter has also been deployed.
Garg added that they cannot immediately ascertain whether more people are trapped in the quarry other than the four.
He said that the rescue operation was becoming difficult due to the structure of the quarry.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Parkour in Bengaluru
Shot twice and blinded: US teen is still skateboarding
Brushstrokes of affection
Pets and neutering: To snip or not to snip?
Inside the mind of sexual offenders
DH Toon | Stay on sedition no cause for celebration
Indian cinema and its claim to international fame
The Big Catch | Udupi fishermen net sardines worth ₹30L