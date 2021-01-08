40-year-old widow gang-raped in Nagapattinam temple

40-year-old widow gang-raped by two men in Nagapattinam temple

On Thursday night, the two stalked the widow going towards her sister's house nearby, and allegedly dragged her at knife-point to the temple, police said

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 08 2021, 15:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 15:49 ist
Representative image/Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 40-year-old widow working as a construction labourer in Nagapattinam was allegedly gang-raped in a temple, police said on Friday. Two men have been arrested in this connection, the police said.

On Thursday night, the two stalked the widow going towards her sister's house nearby, and allegedly dragged her at knife-point to the temple, they said. There, the duo allegedly gang-raped her until the wee hours of today and fled the scene, the police said.

The woman sustained injuries and fainted, they said. People residing in the locality rescued her and admitted her to the Nagapattinam District General Hospital, they said. The rape victim said the duo was under the influence of alcohol, the police said.

After dragging her into the place of worship, they beat her up, raped her and threatened her to not reveal about the incident. The two also took the money she had on hand, they said. Further investigations are on, they added. The victim's husband died two years ago and she has two children.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

gangrape
Tamil Nadu
rape

What's Brewing

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

2020, 2016 were the world's hottest years

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat locked away in a cupboard, says Sacha Baron Cohen

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

'KGF Chapter 2' teaser sets tone for epic conclusion

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

The Lead: Reads of the week - Facets of love stories

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

Trump has always been a wolf in wolf’s clothing

 