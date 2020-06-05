416 wild elephants died in Kerala since 2015

As many as 416 wild elephants' deaths were reported in Kerala since 2015, of which 24 were due to unnatural reasons like use of explosives, electrocution and poisoning.

The recent death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala using explosives has brought on focus the killing of wild elephants using crude methods like using of electric lines, giving poison-laced food and explosive-packed food by farmers to get rid of crop damages.

As per an elephant census done in 2017 using dung count method, there were 5,706 wild elephants in Kerala.

This year, so far 50 wild elephant deaths were reported, of which three were unnatural. Two of which were suspected to be by using explosives.

Last year witnessed the highest number of wild elephant deaths of recent years at 120, of which ten were due to unnatural reasons. While one was a case of poaching, two died due to deliberate electrocution and six due to accidental electrocution. Six unnatural deaths were linked to human activities. While four elephants were killed in train accidents, one was killed in a road accident, according to figures available from state Forest Department sources.

As many as 246 wildlife cases were registered in the state in 2019, of which 81 were already charge-sheeted. According to a report of Comptroller and Auditor General in 2018, the average conviction rate of wildlife offences in Kerala was 22 percent only.

Meanwhile, Kerala High Court in 2014 directed the Kerala government to constitute a team of experts to find out ways and means for treatment and rescue of wild animals that face mishaps like accidents and explosions. The order, which came on a petition filed by an animal welfare organisation in connection with the death of an elephant in Idamalayar in Ernakulam district, was yet to be implemented by the government.