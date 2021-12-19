43 TN fishermen held by SL; call for protests on Monday

43 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy, associations call for protests on Monday

Upset over the reported arrests and the seizure of the boats, the fishermen associations will hold protests across the state on Monday

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Dec 19 2021, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 16:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 43 Indian fishermen and seized six fishing boats. The arrested fishermen have been lodged in the Kangesanthurai camp in Sri Lanka, according to a fisheries department official in Tamil Nadu.

Upset over the reported arrests and the seizure of the boats, the fishermen associations will hold protests across the state on Monday.

Also Read | Sri Lankan Navy 'hurled stones, bottles' to shoo us away: Fishermen

A Tamil Nadu fisheries department official while speaking to IANS said, "Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu are regularly attacked by the Sri Lankan Naval personnel and recently a fisherman from Ramanathapuram, Rajkiran (30) lost his life after the Sri Lankan Navy attacked the Indian fishing vessel.

"In this case around 500 fishermen from Rameswaram had sailed to the sea and they were attacked by the Sri Lankan naval personnel near Katchatheevu. 43 Indian fishermen were arrested and are now in the custody of the Sri Lankan Navy. 6 fishing boats have also been seized by the Sri Lankans."

Political parties of Tamil Nadu have already contacted the Union Government and have requested to immediately speak to the Sri Lankan authorities for the release of fishermen from Tamil Nadu. The Union minister of state for fisheries, L. Murugan, who hails from Tamil Nadu has already commenced discussions with the higher officials of the Government of India.

