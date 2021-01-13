4.33 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses reach Kerala

A total of 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccine doses reached Kerala on Wednesday as part of the vaccination drive. The vaccines from Serum Institute of India in Pune was bought by air to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the vaccine doses were stored at the regional vaccines store in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. As many as 1,100 doses were meant for Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.

In the initial phase, the vaccination would be given through 133 centres across Kerala. So far 3.68 lakh people, mainly health workers, registered for vaccination in the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala continues to witness an increasing trend in Covid-19 cases with 6,004 fresh positive cases being reported on Wednesday. The total number of infected in Kerala reached 8,25,769 of which 65,373 are now under treatment.