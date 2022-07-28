44th Chess Olympiad gets off to a grand start in Chennai

The history of Tamil Nadu narrated by film icon Kamal Haasan in his captivating voice as hundreds of artists brought alive the Cheras, Cholas, and Pandyas – the three kingdoms that unfurled the Tamil flag in faraway nations through their trade acumen – mesmerised the audience at the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad here.

The three-hour-long inaugural event which was thrown open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased the rich cultural heritage of India with eight various dance forms – Khatak (UP), Manipuri (Manipur), Bihu (Assam), Odissi (Odisha), Kuchipudi (Andhra Pradesh), Mohiniyattam and Kathakali (Kerala), and Bharatanatyam (Tamil Nadu) -- being performed.

Directed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, the inaugural show also witnessed a performance by child prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram and a display of portraits of Modi and Chief Minister M K Stalin by renowned sand artist Sarvam Patel. Enjoy Enjaami – a musical album by Therukural Arivu – also made many sing to the tunes, though many missed the singer who was in the US.

Modi and Stalin were dressed in traditional Tamil attire. While Modi wore a half-sleeve white shirt and white veshti (dhoti) with a chessboard design, Stalin was dressed in a silk shirt, silk veshti, and silk mel thundu (towel). Among the notable in the audience was Tamil superstar Rajinikanth even as Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand handed over the first-ever relay torch of the Chess Olympiad to Stalin.

Modi declared the Chess Olympiad open at the end of his brief speech in which he spoke of India’s rich tradition in chess and how it was befitting that Chennai got to host the event. “Tamil Nadu has a strong historical connection with chess. This is why it is a chess powerhouse for India. It has produced many of India’s chess grandmasters. It is home to the finest minds, vibrant culture and the oldest language in the world, Tamil,” he said.

In his speech, Stalin said the inaugural event has given “international recognition” to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium – the venue – and took pride of the fact 36 per cent of Chess Grandmaster in India are from the state. “Chess is a game of intelligence and strategy. I am proud Tamil Nadu excels in this sport,” he said.

Icing on the cake of the inaugural event of the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in the ancient coastal town of Mamallapuram from July 29-August 10 was the performance on the Civilization of Tamil Nadu and Tamil mann (soil). Haasan, in his enthralling voice, made the audience spellbound for nearly 23 minutes.

From showcasing the achievements of the three ancient kingdoms that existed in the present day Tamil Nadu to finding of iron in Mayiladumparai to the naval prowess of King Rajendra Chola, to eru thazhuvuthal (jallikattu), to monuments built in a single stone to the rock temple in Mamallapuram to the rich Sangam Literature – the performance spoke of the state’s ancient culture.

Mamallapuram, known for its magnificent architecture of the famed Pallava Kingdom, was chosen to host the Chess Olympiad after the international event was shifted out of Russia due to its offensive against Ukraine. Over 2,600 rooms, mostly sea-facing, in luxury resorts that dot the scenic East Coast Road (ECR) connecting Chennai with Mamallapuram have been booked for the Chess Olympiad.

The event will be held at Four Points by Sheraton – a sprawling and luxurious resort on the ECR just outside Mamallapuram – while players and delegates will stay at high-end hotels like Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Sheraton Grand, Radisson, and Intercontinental among others, sources told DH.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the chess event. It has constituted 18 Working Committees headed by senior bureaucrats and Director General of Police Sylendra Babu to oversee the preparations for the world championship.

The committees include transport, sponsorship, hospitality, media and publicity, security, food, medical services, electricity, and organizing school chess events. Since this is the first time that India will be hosting the world championship, the Tamil Nadu government is pulling all stops to ensure that event is successful.

Mamallapuram is one of the top tourist destinations in Tamil Nadu attracting lakhs of foreign tourists every year. The magnificent Shore Temple, Arjuna’s Penance, one of the Group of Monuments declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, Krishna’s Butterball, and Five Rathas are major tourist attractions in the coastal town.