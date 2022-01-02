45 fresh Omicron cases reported in Kerala; vaccines for 15 to 18-year-olds from Monday

As many as 45 fresh Covid Omicron cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the tally so far to 152.

Health department sources said that 2,802 more Covid cases were reported in the state, taking the total active cases to 19,021.

Even as night curfew was imposed in the state for four days till Sunday in view of Omicron spread, no decision to extend it was taken yet.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of teens in the 15-18 age group will begin in the state from Monday. A total of 15.34 lakh teens fall in the group in the state.

