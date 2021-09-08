46 more from contact list of Nipah victim test negative for virus

Kerala seems to be coming out of a Nipah scare as 46 persons in the contact list of the 12-year-old boy who died the virus Nipah have tested negative.

Health Minister Veena George said that 68 were under observation in the hospital. Among them, 12 persons were still showing mild symptoms. The state would continue its vigil against Nipah, she said.

Meanwhile, the source of the infection was yet to be ascertained. Experts from National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal are also likely to come down to Kerala. Specimen from many animals, birds and fruit samples were already collected and tested from Chathamangalam panchayat of Kozhikode where the disease was reported.

Also Read | Nipah is synonymous with death, fear and isolation to this Keralite family

While 10 persons, including family members of the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah in Kozhikode, tested negative on Tuesday, 36 others in high risk contact were negative for the virus on Wednesday.

The health department remained vigilant with officials visiting households to find anyone with symptoms. Those with even mild symptoms were kept in observation.

Those who tested negative might be discharged soon. But they would be advised to remain in isolation. Around 200 others on the contact list are also in isolation. It included persons from other districts also.

Check out latest DH videos here: