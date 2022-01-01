5 dead, 10 injured in fire incident at Tamil Nadu cracker factory

At least five people died in a blast at a firecracker unit in Pudupatti near Sivakasi on Saturday morning. Ten people are seriously injured in the blast.

The accident took place on Saturday morning and fire and rescue personnel are working to douse the flame.

The firecracker unit is owned by Murugan of Padupatti and the explosion took place at the chemical blending unit.

Sivakasi fire station officer, K.P. Balamurugan who is leading the rescue operations, said that the fire and rescue personnel have retrieved three bodies and are searching under the debris. Two people died in the hospital and the condition of 10 others who are admitted with injuries is serious.

Fire force teams from Sivakasi and Vathirairuppu stations are leading the rescue operations and 20 units are at the premises. The Nathampatti police have registered a case and commenced investigation.

