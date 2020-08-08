5 more bodies recovered from Munnar landslide spot; toll reaches 22

Five more bodies have been recovered from the landslide-hit Pettimudi near Munnar in Idukki in Kerala taking the death toll to 22.

According to district authorities, 49 persons were still missing. The rescue operation by NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services that was stopped by Friday evening to poor light and bad weather resumed by Saturday morning.

As many as 83 plantation workers and their families were residing in the cluster settlements of Kannan Devan Hills Plantation that were reduced to debris in the landslide during midnight of Thursday.