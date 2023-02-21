5-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

A 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad on February 19, according to ANI.

The dogs attacked Pradeep while he was roaming alone on a street near his father's workplace. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Hyderabad | A 5-yr-old boy, Pradeep mauled to death by stray dogs on 19th Feb. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. Gangadhar, the boy's father & a security guard had taken him to his workplace & the dogs attacked him while he was roaming alone (Pic: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/yeZB6DGSLx — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2023

His father Gangadhar, a security guard, had taken the child to his workplace that day.

More details are awaited.