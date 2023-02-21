5-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

5-yr-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

The dogs attacked Pradeep while he was roaming alone on a street near his father's workplace

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 12:09 ist
Screengrab of the CCTV video: Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A 5-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad on February 19, according to ANI

The dogs attacked Pradeep while he was roaming alone on a street near his father's workplace. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

His father Gangadhar, a security guard, had taken the child to his workplace that day. 

More details are awaited. 

Hyderabad
Telangana
India News

