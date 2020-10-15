50 dead after heavy rains, flash floods hit Telangana

PTI,
  • Oct 15 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 20:46 ist
Residents wade through a waterlogged alley after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, India, October 14, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday.

Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to the flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital bearing the worst hit.

He has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, the release added. 

