500 teachers test Covid positive, 15 die after Telangana poll duty

About 500 teachers, who were on poll duties in the Warangal, Khammam corporation elections and the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-poll in April, tested positive for Covid-19. Since the first week of May, 15 teachers among them died after getting infected with Covid-19, according to the Telangana State United Teachers Federation.

Recently, Telangana High Court observed that those 15 teachers will be recognised as Covid warriors and will be given compensation. Also, Rs one lakh relief for the teachers testing positive for Covid-19 was announced by the Telangana government.

“About 166 teachers have died while in service and about 59 retired teachers have died. We observed about 15 deaths among teachers who took part in poll duty,” Chava Ravi, Telangana State United Teachers Federation General Secretary, told The News Minute.

One such teacher who died was Sandhya. Her husband Mohan Rao who had accompanied her to the polling station said that no Covid protocols were followed. A defective thermometer was used to check the temperature of the people and the staff was not provided with any PPE kit when Covid positive patients came to vote, he said.

"They keep saying social distancing. How is it possible, if you have to check identity, apply ink, get the signature of 400 people? Each person takes one to two minutes. It is a small classroom with no air ventilation,'' Mohan Rao said.

However, Telangana State Election Commissioner said that Covid-19 protocols were strictly followed. “The Assembly polls come under the purview of the Election Commission of India. For the corporation and municipal elections, we have followed all Covid-19 guidelines at the polling booths and the counting centres. Also, though there were provisions for Covid-19 positive patients to vote, no one turned up to vote,” said C Partha, Telangana State Election Commissioner, to The News Minute.