51-year-old Hyderabad man passes class 10 after 33 years

In what is a rare story about the positive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, 51-year-old Mohammad Nooruddin, who had been trying to pass the 10th grade Telangana board examinations for the last 33 years, finally passed.

His success can be partially attributed to the Telangana government’s decision to cancel the board exams and promote all students instead.

It was in 1987, when Nooruddin, then a student of the Anjuman Boys High School, first gave his class 10 board exams. He managed to pass all subjects except English.

“I was weak in English as there was no one to help me or give tuitions to me. But I studied with the support of my brother and sister. I consistently failed in exams for 33 years, but I applied for exams every year as for a job of a security guard, I was asked to give class 10 results,” he said.

“I faced trouble in understanding English, and the family circumstances did not allow me to take tuition. Often I took the help of my family members, but could never secure the passing marks. Every time, I got less than 30,” he told the Indian Express.

Nooruddin’s daughter, a B.Com graduate, also helped him with English.

"Luckily, I got a job as a security guard without showing class 10th results. I have four children. I passed this year as the government has given exemption due to Covid-19,” he added.

Nooruddin runs two Madrassas in the areas with the hope that his efforts prevent others from facing the challenges he faced.

Nooruddin wanted to be a part of the police or army, but could not join either, since he had not cleared his class 10 examination. He currently works at the Anjuman Boys High School, the institution where he himself was once a student. However, he will continue to look for government jobs in the group-D category where age is not a limiting factor.