51-year-old man suffers broken limbs in alleged attack by DYFI members over 'derogatory' Facebook post

A 51-year-old man was beaten up and his left leg and arm broken allegedly by some members of CPI(M) youth wing DYFI at Karimannoor area of Idukki district over an alleged derogatory post by him on Facebook against an area committee secretary of the party.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Tuesday and police were informed only after the victim was admitted to the hospital. The official said two persons were arrested on Wednesday and investigation was on to ascertain whether anyone else was involved in the incident as the victim has claimed that a group of around 20 people had beaten him up.

After the victim was beaten up, a complaint was received on behalf of the CPI(M) area committee secretary alleging derogatory comments against his father by the man on Facebook. The comments in the Facebook were of a derogatory nature, they said.

There was an enmity between the two sides ever since the victim's son was removed from DYFI.

The official also said that the victim was drunk at the time and according to witnesses there was a verbal altercation between the man and his assailants before some of them hit him with iron pipes breaking his left leg and arm.

