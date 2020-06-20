52 COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry; tally mounts to 338

Puducherry recorded 52 fresh cases of COVID-19, its highest single day spike so far, taking the tally of infections in the Union Territory to 338. Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan told reporters on Saturday that after shifting one patient taking treatment in Maharashtra from the portal of Puducherry and with the outbreak of 52 fresh cases, the aggregate stood at 338 during last 24 hours.

While the number of active cases stood at 200, the total patients treated and discharged were 131 and the fatalities remained seven, he said. Of the new cases, 38 patients were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital in neighbouring Kadirkamam, and 12 were admitted to JIPMER.

The remaining two patients were admitted to the government general hospital in Karaikal. Mahe and Yanam regions enclaves of Puducherry in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively had currently no COVID-19 patients, the Director said. The Director said the new patients were found to be COVID-19 positive after examination of374 people during the last 24 hours in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

After easing of curbs a couple of weeks agorelating to the lockdown, the COVID-19 cases had been increasing in Puducherry. The official pointed to the congestion at markets on weekends for the rise in incidence of the infection. Kumar appealed to the people to adhere to the norms of social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitation which would be largely of help to protect them against the infection.