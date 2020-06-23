60-year old woman succumbs to Covid-19 in Puducherry, 19 fresh cases reported in Puducherry

A 60-year old woman succumbed to the Covid-19 infection here taking the toll in Puducherry to nine, while 19 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The woman, hailing from neighbouring Mudaliarpet died on Monday evening at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college (IGGMC) hospitalhere, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

During the last 24 hours ending 10 am, 19 fresh cases (15 in Puducherry and 4 in Karaikal) were reported taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the union territory to 402, he added.

The total active cases in Puducherry stood at 228.

As many as 165 patients have been treated and discharged so far, he said.

Rao said one of the 15 people who tested positive for the virus in Puducherry was a staff nurse working in the Government General Hospital here.

She was working in the ward where Covid-19 patients were being treated, he added.

The Health Minister also said region-wise Watchdog Committees would go on stream in the next few days in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to monitor inter-State movement of people.

He said these committees would comprise youth, women, government staff and members of voluntary organisations.

"The committees would keep a close vigil on the people moving out of the union territory to neighbouring States and also on those stepping into Puducherry from other States," he said.

The purpose of forming the committees was to ensure there was no spread of Covid-19 because of people moving between Puduchery and other states, he added.

Rao, elected from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, said such a panel was already functioning informally in Yanam and this would be taken as a model for the whole union territory.

"Once the committees find intrusion of people or exit of people they would inform the Health or police authorities for follow-up action," Rao said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said 13,037 samples were tested so far and 12,426 samples tested negative while the result of the remaining samples was awaited.