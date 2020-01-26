620 km human chain formed in Kerala demanding CAA withdrawal

Protests against CAA echoed in Kerala on the Republic day with the tricolour being hoisted at mosques, churches reading out the Constitution's preamble as part of Sunday mass and the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front organising a 620 km long human chain extending from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who took part in the human chain along with his family in Thiruvananthapuram, said that that there would not be any rest in the stirs until the law that divided people on the basis of religion was scrapped.

Lakhs of people, including women, children, cultural personalities and religious heads, took part in the statewide human chain organised by the left-front to protest against CAA. CPM leaders said that about 75 lakh people took part in the human chain that extended for about 620 kilometer.

Meanwhile, the national flag was hoisted at many mosques in Kerala and the premises of the mosques were decorated using tricolour festoons. The Preamble of the Constitution was also read out at many mosques.

It is considered to be for the first time that the tricolours were hoisted at mosques on the occasion of Republic Day. The Kerala State Wakf Board had instructed the mosques to do so to sent messages of national integration.

Many churches in Kerala also observed the Republic Day as the Constitution protection day. Priests and believers read out the preamble of the Constitution after the Sunday mass. A pastoral letter opposing the CAA was also read out at the Latin Catholic Churches.