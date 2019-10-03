625 buildings in Kerala facing demolition threat

Demolition steps have been initiated against 625 buildings on the banks of Vembanad Lake for violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. The step has been taken amidst the row over the Supreme Court's order to demolish five apartments at Kochi in Kerala for CRZ norms violation.

Vembanad Lake, one of the largest lakes in Kerala, is in the Ramsar Convention's list of important wetlands.

Kochi and its suburbs lead the list with 383 buildings flouting CRZ norms, followed by 211 in Alappuzha district and 30 in Kottayam. Most of these are residential buildings, while a couple of luxury resorts of Alappuzha were also included.

The five high-rises in Kochi, that face Supreme Court's demolition order, are also on the banks of branches of Vembanad Lake, which is spread over Ernakulam (Kochi), Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

According to sources, the fresh list was provided by the Kerala Local Self Government department to the High Court as part of an inquiry by an amicus curia on pollution and encroachment of Vembanad Lake which is spread over 2,000 square kilometres.

Steps to demolish these buildings has been initiated, while some had obtained court stays.