65-year-old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala; death toll rises to 8

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 29 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 13:27 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

One more person, who came down from abroad, died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus deaths in the state to eight.

The deceased is a 68-year-old man, a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta. He came down from UAE on May 11 and was under treatment at Kottayam medical college.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that he was suffering was diabetes and was also having other issues like obesity. Efforts to save his life failed.

Seven persons earlier died of COVID-19 in Kerala, including a Telangana native who wrongly boarded a train to Kerala instead of Telangana from Rajasthan. Though a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry, died in Kerala earlier, Kerala was yet to include him in state's COVID-19 tally, even as the centre did.

 

 

 

 

