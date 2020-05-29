65-year-old Gulf returnee succumbs to COVID-19 in Kerala; death toll rises to 8

One more person, who came down from abroad, died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of novel coronavirus deaths in the state to eight.

The deceased is a 68-year-old man, a native of Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta. He came down from UAE on May 11 and was under treatment at Kottayam medical college.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that he was suffering was diabetes and was also having other issues like obesity. Efforts to save his life failed.

Seven persons earlier died of COVID-19 in Kerala, including a Telangana native who wrongly boarded a train to Kerala instead of Telangana from Rajasthan. Though a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry, died in Kerala earlier, Kerala was yet to include him in state's COVID-19 tally, even as the centre did.