657 new coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh; tally crosses 15,000 mark

The addition of 657 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 15,252 on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, six coronavirus deaths were reported, taking the overall toll in the state to 193, the latest bulletin said. Kurnool and Krishna districts reported three deaths each, taking the individual tally to 68 and 66 respectively, the highest in the state.

The bulletin said 342 Covid-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and were discharged from hospitals.

With this, the total number of those recovered stood at 6,988, leaving 8,071 active cases. On Wednesday, the state also crossed the nine-lakh mark in the number of coronavirus sample tests, aggregating 9.18 lakh till date.

The state boasted of carrying out 17,199 tests per million population, ahead of Tamil Nadu's 15,204.

According to government data, the cumulative 15,252 coronavirus cases in AP included 12,813 locals, 2,036 from other states and 403 foreign returnees.