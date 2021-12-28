68-year-old tries to sexually assault woman, killed by her minor daughters in scuffle

A 68-year-old man was killed, suspected in a scuffle with two minor girls, at Wayanad in Kerala after he tried to sexually assault their mother.

The incident that took place on Tuesday morning at Ambalavayal, around 20 kilometres from Kalpetta town, was reported after the minor girls, aged around 15, reported the matter to the police. The body was found in a nearby pit.

According to the local police, the deceased was a close relative of the girls, who were staying with their mother in a small accommodation close to the man's house. The sisters stated that on Tuesday morning he tried to sexually assault their mother.

In their attempt to thwart the man, a scuffle broke out in which they hit him with an axe. As he died on the spot, the sisters and their mother covered the body using a sack and threw it in a nearby pit.

The two girls and their mother were learnt to be in police custody. Their father was staying away from them.

