69 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death in Tamil Nadu

As many as 19 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in Tamil Nadu after recovery, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, even as the state reported 69 fresh patients infected with Coronavirus.

The day also saw the death of a 64-year-old woman who was admitted to a hospital, taking the toll to seven. As of Tuesday, the total number of cases in the state stood at 690, including 19 discharged and seven dead.

Also, three doctors – two of them who are understood to have attended the Delhi conference and one who was working at airport – have contracted Covid-19 so far. A total of 1,630 persons from the Delhi cluster, which the health bulletin from the government mentions as “single source event”, have so far been subjected to Covid-19 tests.

While 636 have tested positive, swab samples of 961 people have rendered negative, Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said 33 samples are under process.

She also said the government was devising a plan to reduce the number of deaths in Tamil Nadu and is training lab technicians to handle rapid test kits.

On extension of lockdown, she said: "It has to be done in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. The state govt will decide what needs to be done."

The state has so far tested 5,305 samples and have placed 1,864 persons in isolations wards in hospitals.