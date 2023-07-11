7 dead, many injured in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

7 dead, many injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into canal in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the incident.

PTI
PTI, Amaravati,
  • Jul 11 2023, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 11:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal in the early hours of Tuesday in Prakasam district, official sources said.

An official release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said the CM expressed grief over the incident.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to ensure better medical care to the injured.

India News
Andhra Pradesh
Accident
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

