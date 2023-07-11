7 dead, many injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into canal in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal in the early hours of Tuesday in Prakasam district, official sources said.
Also Read: One dead, three missing in fishing boat accident off Kerala coast
An official release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said the CM expressed grief over the incident.
The Chief Minister ordered the officials to ensure better medical care to the injured.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12
Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days
Why China’s young people are not getting married
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day