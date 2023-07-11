7 dead, many injured as bus carrying marriage party falls into canal in Andhra Pradesh

Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal in the early hours of Tuesday in Prakasam district, official sources said.

An official release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's office said the CM expressed grief over the incident.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to ensure better medical care to the injured.