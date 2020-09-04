7 killed, 2 injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Seven women were killed and two others were injured on Friday when an explosion ripped through a firecracker unit in a village near Kattumannarkoil in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The accident took place at a small-scale firework-manufacturing unit in Kurungudi village near Kattumannarkoil, 245 km from Chennai, on Friday morning. Eye-witnesses said the explosion occurred when labourers were working inside the factory, which had several cartons of fireworks stacked up for delivery.

Cuddalore District Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav told DH over the phone that the explosion took place in the morning and that the cause of the incident was being investigated.

“Seven people have been killed and two others have been injured. The injured are being treated at a hospital,” Abhinav said, adding that an inquiry will go into the cause of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Gandhimathi, Malarkodi, Latha, Rasathi, Chitra, Rukmini, and Rathinambal.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said he has directed Industries Minister M C Sampath and the Cuddalore District Collector to rush to the spot. He also announced a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the dead.

Further details are awaited.