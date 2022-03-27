7 killed, 45 hurt in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor

Seven persons were killed and 45 have been injured in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Saturday night, ANI reported.

"The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to the driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 km from Tirupati. The aggrieved were shifted to a nearby hospital," the Superintendent of Police of Tirupati told the news agency.

More to follow...

