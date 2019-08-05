72% polling recorded in Vellore

An estimated 72% of polling was recorded in the Lok Sabha elections held to Vellore seat on Monday.

The elections to Vellore Lok Sabha seat was rescinded on the eve of polling in April due to seizure of money from a person close to the DMK candidate Kadhir Anand.

The polling that began at 7 am ended at 6 pm, officials said, adding that 72% of polling was recorded. More than 14 lakh people were eligible to vote in Monday’s election. The polling ended without any incidents of violence, officials in Vellore said.

Counting of votes will take place on August 9. This is the first election in Tamil Nadu after the DMK made a comeback in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 37 out of the 38 seats that went to the hustings.

The polls would show whether the anti-Modi wave in Tamil Nadu that bucked the national trend will repeat yet again or the AIADMK would get a chance in this constituency.

Both the DMK and AIADMK have repeated their candidates— Kadhir Anand and A C Shanmugham— and the constituency will face a direct contest between the Rising Sun and Two Leaves symbol.