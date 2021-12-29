72-year-old Kerala woman's ziplining goes viral

A 72-year-old woman from Palakkad district of Kerala has become a sensation as video footage of the woman riding on zipline, an adventure sport went viral on social media.
Paruamma, a native of Aalathur in the district, had tried most adventure sports events at the park at the Pothundi dam. She went on a leisure trip with her children and grandchildren the other day.
On spotting the ziplining event, which was a recent addition at the adventure park, Paruamma expressed the desire to try it. The video of Paruamma's ziplining ride, that too wearing a sari, was posted on social media by one of her relatives and it went viral.
Many are now appreciating Paruamma personally for the adventure sporting at this age. Paruamma, who is a farmer, told them that she wanted to try all such adventure sports and she did not feel any sort of fear, but enjoyed the ride.
