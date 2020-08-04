75-year-old woman raped in Kerala

A 75-year-old lady was allegedly raped and injuries were inflicted on her body and internal organs in the rural parts of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

The incident took place near Puthenkurish, about 20 kilometres from Kochi city. The victim is now battling for life at a private medical college in Kollencherry. Four persons, including two women, were learned to be taken into custody by the police in this connection.

A case was registered at Puthenkurish police station for various sections, including rape and atrocities towards an SC/ST community member.

According to police sources, the victim was staying at Kollencherry. One of her family friends reportedly took her to her house at Pankode, which is close to Kollencherry, on Sunday. She was later admitted to a nearby private hospital with the injuries and later shifted to a medical college. Hospital authorities reported the matter to the police. Emergency surgery was performed owing to injuries to internal organs.

The Kerala Women's Commission directed the government to meet the treatment expenses of the victim and to ensure proper investigation to nab the accused.

The suspects in the case were allegedly involved in sexual offences earlier also, said local sources.