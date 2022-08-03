75 years of Indian Independence will be marked as ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu’ in Telangana

While the central government, led by Narendra Modi, celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned a separate line of events to mark 75 years of Independence in the state.

Under the banner “Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu” (Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Independent India), the state government plans to distribute national flags to all 1.2 crore households free of cost.

The state also plans to conduct various cultural events, competitions for school and college students for a fortnight from August 8 to 22, named ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwisaptaham’.

Richard Attenborough’s Academy Award-winning film, Gandhi would also be screened every day in theatres for students of government and private institutions (in what duration?).

The distribution of flags would begin from August 9, through municipalities and gram panchayats. “National flag flying atop every house on August 15 is to fill every heart with Indianness,” said a statement from CMO after a high-level meeting chaired by KCR at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Though the Modi government has been organising numerous events since March 12, 2021—as a 75-week countdown to August 15, 2022—popularising the celebration as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the CMO press release evades the marque.

KCR, since last year, has turned critical of every programme and initiative introduced by Modi.

“The Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam celebrations will kick start on August 8 on a grand scale, with a grandeur that exults people with patriotic fervour,” officials said.

The inauguration at Hyderabad International Convention Centre, to be attended by the chief minister, would have cultural programmes reflecting the freedom spirit, patriotic national songs and Rashtriya salute with army and police bands.

KCR has also decided to hold a special assembly session on August 21, and a state-wide synchronous national anthem programme on August 16.

As part of the 15-day ‘Vajrotsavaalu’, all government buildings, historical structures would be decked with colourful lights. Public places such as bus stands, railway stations, hotels, hospitals and malls would also be decorated for the fortnight.

Some more events that KCR and a high-level committee headed by senior parliamentarian Keshava Rao planned are games and sports competitions as ‘Freedom Cup’ at village, mandal and state level. Other events planned for the fortnight are ‘Freedom 2K Run’ involving youth and sport personalities, plantation drives, blood donation camps, rallies by students, employees among others, ‘Mushairas’ and ‘Kavi Sammelanams’ with themes of freedom struggle, etc.