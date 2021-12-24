8 more Omicron cases in Kerala, tally at 37

Kerala on Friday reported eight more cases of Omicron taking the case tally of the new variant of the Covid-19 in the state to 37.
Health Minister Veena George said that the fresh cases included a three-year-old girl who arrived from the UK along with her parents. The state currently has 25,586 active cases of coronavirus.
