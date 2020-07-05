82-year-old man dies of Covid-19 in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2020, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 15:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

One more person died of Covid-19 in Kerala, taking the death toll from the deadly virus in the state to 26.

An 82-year-old-man, identified as Muhammed of Chokkadu, living near Vandoor in Malappuram district died late on Saturday night. He returned from Riyadh on June 29 after visiting his son.

According to an official statement, he was admitted to Manjeri Medical College hospital on July 1 after he suffered from fever and drowsiness. Later he tested positive for coronavirus. His condition worsened after developing pneumonia.

 

