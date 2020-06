While 83 more persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Thursday, 62 persons recovered.

One more person, a native of Kannur who recently returned from abroad, died on Wednesday evening after being tested COVID-19 positive.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that even as the state commenced antibody test over the last few days, no community spread was found.