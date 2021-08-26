84-day gap between two Covishield jabs for efficiency: Centre tells Kerala HC

The Centre on Thursday informed the Kerala High Court that the 84-day gap between the Covishield vaccine's first and second doses is to ensure efficiency.

The 84-day gap was fixed on the basis of the recommendation of the Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety for better protection, the Centre informed.

The HC had earlier sought the Centre’s response on the requirement for an 84-day gap after Kochi-based Kitex Garments moved the court seeking permission to give second dose to its 5,000 odd employees. The firm maintained that even as all its employees were provided first dose vaccine, the second dose was getting delayed owing to the 84-day gap being insisted by the authorities.