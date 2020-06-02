85 more test coronavirus positive in Kerala

Kerala's coronavirus tally witnessed a further steep hike of 86 more positive cases on Tuesday, of which a priest died in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning before the test result came.

It is the highest number of coronavirus positive cases in the state in a single day after 85 cases on May 28.

In a relief to state, 19 persons were tested negative. So far 1412 persons were tested coronavirus positive in Kerala, of which 627 already recovered and 11 died. The number of active patients is 774.

Father K G Varghese, 77, of Thiruvananthapuram, who was under treatment for lung disease, died at a medical college hospital on Tuesday morning. His coronavirus test result that came afterwards was found to be positive.

Among the 86 fresh cases on Tuesday, 72 came from other states and abroad, while 12 got infected through local contact.

The state was putting in all efforts to keep spread of infection through local contacts at the minimum level and it was found effective so far.

However, with lockdown norms being relaxed and inter-district bus services being allowed, there were concerns if the state would witness a spike in infection through local contact.