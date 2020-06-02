86 positive cases in Kerala, tally climbs to 1412; one death, toll now 11

In the biggest single day spike, 86 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 1,412 as one more person succumbed to the virus in the state.

The 77-year-old deceased, a Christian priest, died at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital.

With this, the total fatalities in the state has climbed to 11.

The priest, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram district, had been admitted to the hospital on April 20 following a motorcycle accident and he was under treatment till May 20 and discharged.

He returned ten days later with pneumonia and respiratory problems and died today. Hissamples had testedpositive for the virus, health department sources said. Presently, 774 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and 627 have recovered, including 19 who were discharged today, a release quoting Health minister K K Shailaja, said.

Malappuram reported the highest number of 15 cases,Alappuzha10, Kasaragod nine, Kollam eight, Thiruvananthapuram seven, Kottayam, Thrissur and Wayanad six each, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur five cases each, Ernakulam three and Pathnamthitta one.

Of the postivecases, 46 were from abroad and 26 from other states,the release said, adding 12 people were infected through contact--Wayanad six, Malappuram four, Kasaragod and Kannur one each.

A health worker from Palakkad was among those who tested positve.

According to the release, 1,43,989 people have returned to the state-- 25,832 through airports, 1,06,218 through checkposts, 1,621 through seaports and 10,318 through railways.

Over 1.47 lakh people are under observation, including 1.45 lakh in home or institutional quarantine, 1,340 in hospitals, including 200 admitted today.

In the last 24 hours, 2,421 samples were sent for testing. The release said 71,068 samples have been sent for testing so far of which results of 67,249 received are negative.

The number of hot spots in the state has touched 122, with the addition of one region from Malappuram.