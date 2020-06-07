87-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
  • Jun 07 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 22:56 ist
Representative image

An 87-year-old person died of COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday evening. He has been identified as Kumaran of Engadiyoor, about 25 kilometres from Thrissur town.

Kumaran was under treatment at a private hospital over the last few days owing to breathing difficulties. He was shifted to Thrissur government medical college hospital by Sunday afternoon after testing COVID-19 positive, where he died.

His source of infection was yet to be traced. Several doctors, nurses and other staff of private hospital were  quarantined.

So far 17 persons died of COVID-19 in Kerala of which one was a native of Mahe that comes under Puducherry. Hence, Kerala has not included him in state's tally.

