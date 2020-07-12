9 deaths, 1,178 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana

Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Saturday, with as many as 1,178 new cases and nine fatalities being reported, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 33,402 and deaths to 348.

Out of the 1,178 fresh cases, 736 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 125 and 101 cases respectively.

A state government bulletin said 20,919 people have been discharged so far, while 12,135 were under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 11,062 samples were tested on Saturday, which is the highest number till date for a day.

Cumulatively, 1,62,171 samples have been tested.

As of Saturday, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolation ones and 3537 are oxygen beds, according to the bulletin.

It also said 1,616 are ICU beds.

The bed occupancy is 10.7 per cent as of today and 89.3 per cent of the available beds are vacant.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating Covid-19 patients and sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.