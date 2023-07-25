9 Indian fishermen held by SL over boundary violation

9 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for alleged maritime boundary violation

Two mechanised boats were also seized.

PTI
PTI, Ramanathapuram (TN),
  • Jul 25 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 9 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly violating its maritime boundary, a state Fisheries department official here said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Border row: Assam, Meghalaya meet discusses 3 disputed sectors

The fishermen, belonging to Mandapam in the district, set sail for fishing on Monday morning and were apprehended late last night between Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu, the official added.

