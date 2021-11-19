9 killed in house collapse due to heavy rain in TN

9 killed in house collapse due to heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

The deceased include four women and four children and one man

IANS
IANS,
  • Nov 19 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Nine people were killed at Pernambet in Tamil Nadu,'s Vellore district on Friday when the house in which they were staying collapsed in incessant rainfall.

The deceased include four women and four children and one man. The house collapsed when the family was fast asleep.

Fire and Rescue personnel and the police rushed to the spot and took out those injured.

Eight people were injured in the accident and are being given medical aid at the Peranmbet Government hospital.

The bodies are at the Peranmbet Government hospital for post-mortem.

Tamil Nadu
rains
IMD
India News

