9 killed in Srisailam hydel power plant fire mishap in Telangana; CM Rao orders compensation and probe

Nine personnel trapped inside the Srisailam left bank hydroelectricity plant, where a major fire broke out late on Thursday night, were found dead on Friday afternoon.

The persistent efforts of the NDRF, CISF, fire department, and teams from the Singareni Collieries to rescue the eight men and one woman were obstructed by the flames and thick smoke that engulfed the underground facility.

Seven among the deceased including a deputy engineer are the employees of the Telangana state power generation corporation (TSGENCO) and two are the employees of a private firm. Three severely injured TSGENCO employees are undergoing treatment.

The TSGENCO operates the Srisailam Left Bank hydropower project located in Nagarkurnool district while the plant on the right bank of River Krishna is run by Andhra Pradesh GENCO.

With heavy inflows from Karnataka, the reservoir is at its full capacity at about 885 feet and power production was on at both the right and left bank units. Water is being released downstream through the spillway too by lifting 10 crest gates.

According to the TSGENCO officials, the mishap in the 900 (6X150) MW capacity plant was caused by a sudden fire in the control panels at about 10:30 on Thursday night.

“The employees did their best to cease the fire and save the plant despite the danger to their lives. Their efforts were on till 12 AM,” TS GENCO said. “The heavy smoke prevented their later attempts to flee through the escape tunnel.”

There were 17 personnel inside the plant at the time, and eight have managed to escape. The plant is located at the end of a 1.2 KM deep tunnel.

“The tunnel is the only access for the rescue teams but flames, smokes blocked entry till Friday afternoon. All the nine were dead, unfortunately, by the time they entered inside,” a TSGENCO statement said.

The deceased TSGENCO employees are identified as deputy engineer Srinivas Goud, assistant engineers Venkatak Rao, Mohan Kumar, Uzma Fathima, Sundar, and plant attendants Rambabu and Kiran. Vinesh Kumar and Mahesh Kumar are employees of a private battery firm.

Expressing his shock, Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to DE Goud’s family, and Rs 25 lakh each for others, besides a government job for the victim families.

Rao has also ordered a CID inquiry with CID additional DGP Govind Singh as the inquiry officer to reveal the reasons behind the accident. The Telangana government has ordered another enquiry by a committee to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Telangana power minister Jagadeesh Reddy and TSGENCO CMD Prabhakar Rao who monitored the rescue efforts expressed their shock and stated the incident as the worst in the organization’s history.

The Srisailam multipurpose project on the River Krishna is jointly managed by the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments and is a major source of irrigation water and electricity for the two Telugu states.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy expressed grief over the life loss in the Srisailam powerhouse mishap. Reddy, scheduled to visit Srisailam brimming with water to review the irrigation projects, had cancelled his Friday tour due to the mishap on the Telangana side.